Delhi’s 2nd convalescent plasma bank becomes operational in LNJP.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday inaugurated the capital city’s second convalescent plasma bank at the LNJP Hospital.

“After the huge success of our first plasma bank, we launched Delhi’s second plasma bank today at LNJP Hospital,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

What is Blood Plasma?

Blood plasma is a ‘yellowish liquid’ component of blood that holds the blood cells of whole blood in suspension. It is the liquid part of the blood that carries cells and proteins throughout the body. It makes up about 55% of the body’s total blood volume.

It is an experimental therapy where plasma from the blood of a recovered COVID-19 patient is transfused to a critically ill patient to aid their recovery.

The Delhi government had inaugurated the country’s first plasma bank at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in South Delhi’s Vasant Kunj on July 2.

To donate plasma, a donor needs to complete at least 28 days post the treatment of COVID-19.

The person can re-donate the plasma after 14 days.

Besides, those aged between 18 and 50 without co-morbidities and weighing not less than 50 kg, can donate their plasma.

The Chief Minister had earlier launched the helpline 1031 where people can call to get registered for plasma donation.

Registration can also be done by sending a message on the WhatsApp number 8800007722 or through the government’s delhifightscorona. In website.

Source: IANS