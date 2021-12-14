Delhi’s air quality worsens

New Delhi: The air quality in Delhi dipped further on Tuesday due to unfavourable meteorological conditions and the 24-hour average air quality index read 367 at 4 pm.

It was 331 on Monday.

The air quality in neighbouring Faridabad (359), Ghaziabad (324), Greater Noida (284), Gurugram (306) and Noida (332) was recorded in the ‘poor to very poor’ range.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences’ air quality forecast agency SAFAR said moderate wind speed and partly cloudy conditions are likely to keep Delhi’s air quality within the lower end of the ‘very poor’ category for the next two days.

The situation is predicted to improve from Thursday due to a likely increase in the wind speed.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 7.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, and a maximum of 22.7 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.