Delhi’s coldest October since 1962

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that Delhi recorded the coldest month of October since 1962.

“In 2020, Delhi recorded the mean minimum temperature of 17.2 degrees Celsius in October, which is the lowest since 1962 when it was 16.9 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung monitoring station.”

The IMD scientist said that the dip is due to calm winds and absence of cloud cover over the capital city, adding that the minimum temperature will further plummet to 10 degrees Celsius on November 1.

The national capital had also logged the minimum temperature of 12.5 degrees Celsius, the lowest in 26 years in the month of October, on Thursday. The lowest-ever temperature was logged in 1937 at 9.4 degrees Celsius, Srivastava added.

According to the IMD, the capital city generally records a mean minimum temperature of 19.1 degrees Celsius in the month of October.

Besides this, the maximum and minimum temperature will hover around 31.4 and 13 degrees Celsius on Saturday. Wind speed will be 11.1 kmph. The sky will also remain clear.

Source: IANS