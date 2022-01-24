Delhi’s Covid cases falls to 5,760, deaths still high at 30

New Delhi: Delhi on Monday recorded a nearly 37 percent decline in daily Covid cases at 5,760, as against 9,197 on Sunday, while there were 30 deaths too.

The fresh cases and fatalities have taken the tally to 17,97,471 and the death toll to 25,650.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s positivity rate has come down to 11.79 percent with active cases declining to 45,140 as per the Health Department bulletin.

With Covid recovery rate climbing to 96.06 percent, the active Covid cases rate in Delhi stands at 2.51 percent while the death rate continues at 1.43 percent.

With 14,836 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 17,26,681. A total of 36,838 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.

However, the number of Covid containment zones has risen to 44,464 in the city.

Meanwhile, a total of 48,844 new tests — 43,362 RT-PCR and 5,482 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,45,19,614.

Out of 11,723 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 4,933 were first doses and 5,564 second doses. Meanwhile, 1,226 precautionary doses were also administered in last 24 hrs. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 2,91,88,707 according to the health bulletin.