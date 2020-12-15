Delhi’s Covid positivity rate drops to 1.9%

New Delhi, Dec 15 : At 1.9 per cent, Delhi on Tuesday reported the lowest positivity rate of new Covid-19 cases recorded so far. The positivity rate came out of 85,105 samples tested in the last 24 hours, of which 1,617 returned positive.

Meanwhile, 2,343 patients recovered from the disease while 41 succumbed to it in the same duration.

The case positivity rate is constantly on the decline since the beginning of the month. On Monday, it stood at 2.1 per cent, authorities said.

It was 4.96 per cent on December 3, 4.78 per cent on December 4, 4.2 per cent on December 5, 3.68 per cent on December 6 and 3.15 per cent on December 7.

However, on December 8, the positivity rate rose to 4.23 per cent, falling to 3.42 per cent on December 9 and 2.46 per cent on December 10. It had risen to 3.33 per cent again on December 11 and fell to 2.64 per cent on December 12 and dropped further to 2.74 per cent on December 13.

The tally of cases in Delhi has reached 6,10,447 while the toll has risen to 10,115. Of the tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 42,056 were done through RT-PCR and 43,049 were Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT). The capital city has conducted 73,71,952 tests so far, according to the bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The tally of active cases on Tuesday dropped to 14,480 from 15,247 the previous day. The number of containment zones also dropped to 6,420.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had tweeted on Sunday that the national capital has the “least case fatality ratio at 1.6”, compared to Ahmedabad’s 4, Mumbai’s 3.8, Kolkata’s 2 and Chennai’s 1.8.

“Because of improved health infrastructure and continued monitoring of home isolation, Delhi has been able to achieve 96 per cent recovery rate,” he had shared in his tweet.

Currently, 4,040 out of the 18,810 beds are occupied in the hospitals, 248 out of 7,792 beds in the dedicated Covid Care Centres and 59 out of 562 beds in the dedicated Covid Health Centres. Meanwhile, 8,516 people are in home isolation, as per the data shared by the Delhi government.

