Delhi’s Covid tally doubles to 1,934 new cases, positivity at 8.10%

New Delhi: Delhi on Thursday reported an over two-fold rise in Covid cases in the last 24 hours, at 1,934 against 928 recorded on the previous day, but there was no fresh death, as per the government health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has jumped to 8.10% percent, while the number of active cases has also slightly increased to 5,755.

With 1,233 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,95,397. The number of patients being treated in home isolation has risen at 3,564.

With new Covid cases, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 19,27,394 while the death toll continue at 26,242.

The number of Covid containment zones in the city stands at 309.

A total of 23,879 new tests — 17,549 RT-PCR and 6,330 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,89,43,157 while 26,121 vaccines were administered – 1,890 first doses, 5,135 second doses, and 19,096 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,47,58,218, according to the health bulletin.