Delhi’s daily Covid records over 62% rise to 1,009

New Delhi: Delhi on Wednesday reported an over 62 per cent rise in its daily Covid tally in last 24 hours, at 1,009 cases, as against 623 the previous day, while there was one death, as per the Health Department bulletin.

The positivity rate has jumped to 5.7 per cent against 4.42 per cent on the previous day.

The number of active cases has also surged to 2,641, out of which 1,578 patients are being treated in home isolation.

With 314 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone up to 18,41,890.

The fresh Covid infection has taken the cumulative caseload tally to 18,70,692, while the death toll has risen to 26,161. The Covid fatality rate stands at 1.4 per cent, as per the bulletin.

The number of Covid containment zones stand at 625.

Meanwhile, 17,701 new tests — 9,581 RT-PCR and 8,120 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,76,00,234.

A total of 34,056 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours – 4,872 first doses, 19,496 second doses, and 9,688 precaution doses. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,29,87,480 according to the health bulletin.