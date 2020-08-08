Delhi’s first district E-Lok Adalat disposes of 5,838 cases

New Delhi, Aug 8 : The Delhi State Legal Services Authority on Saturday organised its first-ever E-Lok Adalat, in view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in all the district courts, where 5,838 pending cases were disposed of.

“The current times require keen attention to public safety, health and hygiene. The safety and health of the litigants, the court staff, members of the bar and the judges, cannot be compromised and thus the best way to ensure social distancing and public health is by E-rendezvous,” the DSLSA said.

Delhi High Court’s Chief Justice Dhirubhai Naranbhai Patel, and Justice Hima Kohli, the DSLSA Executive Chairperson, had spearheaded the initiative.

In this E-Lok Adalat, cases pertaining to Motor Accident Claims Tribunal disputes, civil recovery matters, and cases of Electricity Act were taken up and settled, by providing technical support from SAMA – an Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) platform recognised by Department of Justice for resolving disputes through video conferencing.

In Saturday’s E-Lok Adalat, 77 benches were constituted and disposed of a total of 5,838 cases, pertaining to different jurisdictions of pending nature at various district courts, in which the settlement amount was Rs 46.28 crore.

