Delhi’s health system is broken, says Congress

New Delhi: Saying that he had to move “heaven and earth” to get his wife tested for COVID-19, Congress lawmaker and spokesperson Manish Tewari on Tuesday launched an attack on the health system of the national capital under the AAP governance.

Tewari’s wife has tested negative.

“My wife on written advice of her doctors was asked to test for COVID-19. Despite growing up on a hospital campus and knowing every medical professional of consequence, I had to move heaven and earth just to get her tested. Delhi’s health systems are broken,” the lawmaker tweeted.

Delhi, governed by Aam Aadmi Party, is in the eye of a storm ever since the city government said no outsider will be allowed to get Covid treatment in the capital even as the number of cases touched 29,943.

The tug of war with the Centre became evident again on Monday, as LG Anil Baijal overturned the ‘no to outsider’ diktat of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s government.

Kejriwal had announced that the Delhi government hospitals will be available for the residents of the city only, while those run by the Central government will remain open to all.

Taking to Twitter, the chief minister, who reported sick last afternoon, and is set to undergo Covid test on Tuesday, said that Baijal’s move would throw up challenges but his government would strive to meet them.

Source: IANS

