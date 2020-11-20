Delhi’s Hunar Haat closed two days early amid Covid surge

New Delhi, Nov 20 : Hunar Haat, the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs’ flagship initiative at Delhi’s Pitampura has been closed two days before its scheduled date of conclusion amid increasing Covid-19 cases in the capital.

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Minister of Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju inaugurated Hunar Haat on November 11 and it was scheduled to be held till November 22. The shopkeepers who came to attend the Hunar Haat from different parts of the country are disappointed with the early closure.

Toys made of clay and metal from various states, dry flowers of Assam, Pochampally Ikkat from Andhra Pradesh, Madhubani paintings from Bihar, Calligraphy paintings from Delhi, Hand block print from Goa, Azrakh from Gujarat, Pashmina Shawls from Jammu and Kashmir, Tussar Silk products and cane-bamboo products from Jharkhand, wooden toys from Karnataka, Herbal products, tiger print, batik from Madhya Pradesh, bamboo products from Maharashtra, Handmade toys from Manipur, wooden and glass toys from Uttar Pradesh, Iron-made toys etc. were available for exhibition and sale here.

Apart from this, traditional dishes of Bihar, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi, Haryana etc. along with cultural performances by renowned artists were also the centre of attraction.

Mohammad Salim, who comes to Hunar Haat every year, told IANS, “Our business was completely closed during lockdown. There was a hope after seven months that Hunar Haat will give us good business. The sale was good initially but due to increase in number of Covid cases it has now been closed two days earlier.”

“A lot of people come on Saturday and Sunday so in such a situation we will have to suffer again,” he added.

Shahid, a marble products businessman, said, “We had a good sale since November 11. The government’s decision is in public interest but looking from business point of view we will have to suffer a loss as weekends are good for sales.”

The Hunar Haat has been closed two days in advance keeping in view the rush during the weekends and increasing Covid-19 cases in the capital. However, regular sanitization was being done at Hunar Haat and wearing a mask was compulsory. Masks were even distributed at the entry.

As the Covid-19 cases are increasing in Delhi, the Delhi government imposed some more curbs on public gatherings like restricting the gathering at weddings to 50 from 200.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.