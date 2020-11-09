Delhi’s peak power demand this winter may hit 5,480 MW

New Delhi, Nov 9 : Peak power demand in the national capital during this winter is expected to go up to 5,480 MW, surpassing last year’s demand, BSES said on Monday.

In a statement, the company said that two of its discoms in Delhi are geared up to ensure that adequate electricity is available during this period.

It said that the peak power demand in BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Ltd (BYPL) areas had reached 2,020 MW and 1,165 MW, respectively, during last winter.

“This year, it is expected to reach 2,200 MW and 1,270 MW for BRPL and BYPL, respectively. Ensuring reliable supply in any season is as much the function of proper power arrangements as also accurate demand forecast and robust distribution network,” it said.

Besides long-term arrangements, BSES discoms are also using advanced techniques like Banking, Backdown and Power Exchange to dispose off surplus power, ensure reliable power supply and making arrangements to get power during summer months, the statement added.

“The backbone of BSES’ power supply arrangements during the winter-months includes long-term agreements from power plants, including hydro and Delhi-based gas-fuelled generating stations. Additionally, BSES is also receiving 190+ MW of wind power, 25 MW from Waste-to Energy and 70 MW of solar power from SECI. It is also being helped by 90+ MW of rooftop solar power installed in south, west, east and central Delhi,” BSES said.

The company said that for taking care of the summer demand and to optimally manage the winter surplus, BSES discoms export and bank surplus electricity with other states.

To better meet present day demand, BSES said it uses a mix of in-house advanced statistical forecasting models and state-of-the-art weather forecasting solutions, including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

