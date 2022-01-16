Delhi’s power demand soars over 5K MW; Transco says surge ‘normal’

New Delhi: It is natural for power demand to soar during the peak of winter and summer season, a Delhi Transco official said. Delhi’s power demand crossed 5,000 MW on Friday as the temperature in the national capital plummeted to 15.4 degrees Celsius — five notches below normal.

The city also recorded the cold and longest foggy day on Friday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. As a result, the power demand of 5,104 MW became the highest winter demand of the year.

“On Friday, the power demand did cross 5,000 MW, but we already had 6,000 MW of power availability. Earlier, we have also met a peak power demand of 7,500 MW. The Friday surge is nothing in comparison to that,” the Delhi Transco official told IANS.

“Moreover, it is quite natural for power demand to soar during the peak of winter and summer season, due to increase in usage of heaters and blowers during winters and air condition during summers,” the official added.

The peak in power demand on January 14 is a 13 per cent increase in comparison to that on January 1 and 47 per cent since November 1, 2021. In fact, the peak power demand during this winter i.e. between November 1, 2021, to January 15, has recorded a surge on 39 days in comparison to the previous season.

In December 2021, the peak power demand was higher on 58 per cent or 18 corresponding days, compared with the previous season and the month of November saw higher demand on 50 per cent or 15 corresponding days in comparison to November of 2020.

Meanwhile, the highest peak power demand recorded last month was 4,685 MW, on December 31, 2021.