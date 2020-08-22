Delhi’s weekly markets back from Aug 24-30 on trial basis

New Delhi, Aug 21 : After nearly five months, weekly markets would be allowed to be held in Delhi on a trial basis from August 24 to 30, subject to certain conditions.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday gave the go-ahead for the weekly markets but directed the authorities to ensure strict implementation of social distancing norms.

“One weekly market per day per zone in all three municipal corporations/New Delhi Municipal Council/Delhi Cantonment Board areas shall be allowed to function on a trial basis for a week in NCT of Delhi…,” reads the order issued by Delhi Chief Secretary and DDMA State Executive Committee Chair Vijay Dev.

The DDMA also issued Standard Operating Procedures for the holding of the weekly markets amid the coronavirus pandemic, which have been shut since March 25.

However, these markets won’t be allowed in the containment zones of Delhi, Dev said.

Source: IANS

