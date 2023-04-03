Deliberate entry of Ram Navami processions in minority areas without permission: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Khejuri: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that the BJP was deliberately taking out rallies in minority areas of the state without permission.

Banerjee’s comments come a day after clashes broke out between two groups during a Ram Navami procession in Rishra and Serampore in Hooghly district.

“Why will there be Ram Navami processions for five days? You can organise several such rallies on the day it is celebrated. We will have no objection… But, do not carry arms with you,” Banerjee said at a public distribution program here at Thakurnagar Ground.

“They (BJP) are deliberately entering minority areas with such processions without permission. Yesterday in Rishra, too, they took out rallies in which people were seen with arms,” she claimed.

Violence during Ram Navami celebrations also rocked parts of the Howrah district on Thursday and Friday, leading to the arrest of 45 people.

