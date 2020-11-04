Delibrations on for strict regulation of placement agencies: Panel tells HC

New Delhi, Nov 4 : A court appointed committee has informed the Delhi High Court that deliberations are underway for preparing an action plan for strict enforcement of the Delhi Private Placement Agencies (Regulation) Order, 2014.

The committee, which was constituted earlier by the high court and comprises nine members, including lawyers, senior Delhi government officials and the Delhi Commission for Women and Child Welfare chairperson, also informed the court that the next meeting of the panel is scheduled for November 6.

Following these submissions, a division bench of the high court comprising Justices JR Midha and Brijesh Sethi directed that let the deliberations of the committee continue and further asked it to file a report by the next date of hearing, i.e., December 17.

The bench also observed that senior advocate HS Phoolka, who has been appointed amicus curiae by the court and is also a member of the committee, is satisfied with the progress of the committee.

On September 24, the court had directed to form a committee to prepare an action plan for the enforcement of the Delhi Private Placement Agencies (Regulation) Order, 2014, to regulate placement agencies that supply domestic workers, and fix a date for the implementation of the action plan.

While constituting the committee, the court had said that the panel should prepare an action plan for the enforcement of the Delhi Private Placement Agencies (Regulation) Order and fix a date for the implementation of the action plan. It also asked the committee to fix the responsibility of the departments/officers.

The submissions and directions came in while the bench was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by a man seeking to find of his minor daughter, who went missing in Assam on September 28, 2019.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.