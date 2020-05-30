THE DELIGHT OF THE HEART

Praise is for Allah, the Guide to goodness. He Watches over His creation, knowing what is hidden from sight and that which they conceal in their breasts. I praise Him, the praise of a true slave who is afraid of His punishment, yet in hope of His forgiveness. I thank Him; the thanking that is obligated on a slave to his Master. I bear witness that there is no God or deity worthy of any worship except Allah alone. I bear witness that Muhammed is His slave and final Messenger.

Amma Ba‘du:

I advise you and I to have Taqwa Allah; it is the provision that will be most beneficial on the final Day.

Allah (Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala) says Ordering his Prophet (SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam):

“Recite (O Muhammed) what has been revealed to you of the Book (Quran), and perform as-Salah. Verily, as-Salah (prayer) prevents from al-Fahsha’ (great sins of every kind) and al-Munkar (disbelief, and every wicked deed). And the Remembering (praising) of (you by) Allah (in front of the angels) is greater indeed [than your remembering (praising) Allah in prayers]. And Allah knows what you do.” (Al-‘Ankabut 29:45)

He (SWT) also said:

“I (Muhammed) have been commanded only to worship the Lord of this city (Makkah), Him Who has sanctified it and His is everything. And I am commanded to be from among the Muslims (those who submit to Allah in Islam). And to recite the Quran.” (An-Naml 27:91,92)

Allah (SWT) said:

“Nay, but they, the clear Ayat [the description and the qualities of Prophet Muhammed (saaw) written like verses in the Torah and the Gospel] are preserved in the breasts of those who are have been given knowledge (from the people of the Scriptures). And none but the Zalimun (polytheists and wrong-doers…) deny Our Ayat (proofs, evidences, verses, lessons and signs).”

(Al-‘Ankabut 29:49)

He (SWT) also said:

“And we have indeed made the Quran easy to understand and be remembered, then is there any that will remember (or receive admonition)?” (Al-Qamar 54:17)

‘Ibad Allah!

The month of Ramadan is known as the month of sacrifice and fasting. It is also known and recognized and known as the month of the Quran. Allah (SWT) says:

“The month of Ramadan in which was revealed the Quran, a guidance for mankind and clear proofs for the guidance and the criterion (between right and wrong).” (Al-Baqarah 2:185)

Allah (SW) says:

“Verily! We have sent it down in the Night of Al-Qadr (Decree).” (Al-Qadr 97:1)

He (SWT) also says:

“We sent it (this Quran) down on a blessed night [night of Qadr in the 9th month (Ramadan) of the Islamic calendar]. Verily, We are ever warning [mankind that Our Torment will reach those who disbelieve in Our Oneness of Lordship and in Our Oneness of worship]. Therein (that night is decreed every matter of ordainments.” (Ad-Dukhan 44:3)

Allah revealed the Quran, a beacon of light that cannot be extinguished. A methodology and way of life that is perfect in all respect. In it is strength that cannot be equaled or repelled. It is the foundation of Iman and the spring of knowledge. Allah Willed that the Quran be what quenches the thirst for knowledge. It is the delight of the people of wisdom. The Quran is the greatest cure for all ailments. The Quran is Allah’s Rope that cannot be severed. It is the Wise reminder and the truly straight path. In the Quran are the parables of those who were before us, a prophesy of that which will be after us and a criterion to judge between us. It is Truth with certainty that was revealed to us. The one who lives according to its dictation will be rewarded. The one who judges according to it will be just. The one who calls to it is on the straight path. Allah raises and lowers people with it. The Quran, on the Day of Judgment, will intercede on behalf of those who recited it.

Rasool ul Allah (SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam) said:

“The one who reads a single letter from the Book of Allah will be rewarded with one Hasana (good deed). (Know that) A good deed is multiplied ten times over. I do not say Alif Lam Meem is one letter. Verily, Alif is on letter, Lam is one letter, Meem is one letter.” [Reported by at-Tirmithi and it is Sahih.]

O Muslims!

The Book of Allah to mankind’s guidance, is like the soul in relation to the body. Therefore, he who abandons its recitation and does not act in accordance to its laws is in a state of spiritual death. Allah (SWT) says:

“Is he who was dead (without Faith by ignorance and disbelief) and We gave him life (by Knowledge and Faith) and set for him a light (of Belief) whereby he can walk amongst men, like him who is in the darkness (of disbelief, polytheism and hypocrisy) from which he can never come out?” (Al-An‘am 6:122)

A person without Quran is like a person without water, air and medicine. Allah (SWT) says:

“And We send down from the Quran that which is a healing and a mercy to those who believe.”( Al-Isra’ 17:82)

Allah (SWT) also says:

“And if We had sent this as a Quran in a foreign language other that Arabic, they would have said: ‘Why are not its Verses explained in detail (in our language)? What! (A Book) not in Arabic and (the Messenger) an Arab? Say: ‘It is for those who believe, a guide and healing. And as for those who disbelieve, there is heaviness (deafness) in their ears, and it (the Quran) is blindness for them.” (Fussilat 41:44)

The Quran is a healing for the body and soul. Whenever life becomes hard and complicated the Light of the Quran will always brighten the way. It will be a source of solace and tranquility. It will be a defender to you when you are powerless and in need. Allah (SWT) says:

“And when you (Muhammed) recite the Quran, We put between you and those who believe not in the Hereafter, an invisible veil (or screen their hearts, so they hear or understand it not).”

“And We have put a barrier before them, a barrier behind them, and We have covered them up, so that they cannot see.” (Ya-Sin 36:9)

The Muslim recites the Quran and will feel the Sakina and tranquility in his heart and being. This causes them only to fear Allah alone and no other.

Allah (SWT) says:

“Those (the believers) unto whom the people (hypocrites) said, ‘Verily, the people (pagans) have gathered against you (a great army), therefore, fear them.” But it (only) increased them in Faith, and they said, ‘Allah (alone) is Sufficient for us, and He is the Best Disposer of affairs (for us).” So they returned with Grace and Bounty from Allah. No harm touched them; and they followed the good Pleasure of Allah. And Allah is the Owner of Great Bounty. It is only Shaytan that suggests to you the fear of his Auliya [supporters and friends (polytheists, disbelievers in the Oneness of Allah and in His Messenger], so fear them not, but fear Me, if you are (true) believers.” (Ali-‘Imran 3:173-175)

Sadly, many have taken this Quran for granted and have neglected its recitation and implementation. They sought the worldly life and neglected the Hereafter. Allah (SWT) says:

“And if you obey most of those on earth, they will mislead you far away from Allah’s Path. They follow nothing but conjectures, and they do nothing but lie.”

(Al-An‘am 6:116)

Allah (SWT) says:

“And most of them follow nothing but conjecture. Certainly, conjecture can be of no avail against the truth.” (Yunus 10:36)

The people of disbelief try to cloud the beauty of the Quran by attempting to beautify their scientific endeavors and worldly possessions. Yet, Allah (SWT) says:

“They know only the outside appearance of the life of the world (i.e. the matters of their livelihood, like irrigating or sowing or reaping), and they are heedless of the Hereafter.” (Ar-Rum 30:7)

Tragically, there are those who will recite the Quran in its entirety and finish with little more than with what they began with in terms of contemplation and action. Some are so concerned with how they sound, they beautify their voice without ever listening to what is being ordered or prohibited. Truly there are many reciters of the Quran that the Quran is free from them and their evil. They recite the Quran and are oppressive to themselves and others by not following its orders or forbidding its prohibitions. Allah (SWT) says:

“No doubt! The Curse of Allah is on the Zalimun (wrong-doers).” (Hud 11:18)

He (SWT) says:

“Then pray and invoke (sincerely) the Curse of Allah upon those who lie.”

(Ali-‘Imran 3:61)

O Muslims!

Nothing is more valuable to a Muslim in his worldly life and in the Hereafter than reciting the Quran and reflecting and trying to comprehend its meaning. In doing so an individual will become acquainted with what is good and what is evil. He will see the effects of disobedience of Allah and its punishment in the parables of those who have come before us. An example of such a punishment is the flood that was sent upon the people of Nuh (AS) and others similar to it. It is a source of inspiration and strengthens one’s belief in Allah. For this reason, Allah (SWT) says:

“And when His (Allah’s) Verses (this Quran) are recited unto them, they (Verses) increase their Faith; and they put their trust in their Lord.”

(Al-Anfal 8:2)

This Book was sent and revealed from above the seven Heavens so that it could be comprehended and implemented, it is not just to be recited while the heart is pre-occupied. Allah (SWT) says:

“(This is) a Book (Quran) which We have sent down to you, full of blessings that they may ponder over its Verses, and that men of understanding may remember.” (Sad 38:29)

Allah (SWT) says:

“Have they not pondered over the Word (of Allah) or has there come to them what had not come to their fathers of old?” (Al-Mu’minun 23:68)

Allah (SWT) says:

“Do they not then consider the Quran carefully? Had it been from other than Allah, they would surely have found therein much contradictions.” (An-Nisa 4:82)

He (SWT) says:

“Do they not think deeply in the Quran, or are their hearts locked up (from understanding it)? (Muhammed 47:24)

The Quran is an integral part of the Muslim individual’s life. Allah (SWT) says:

“Has not the time come for the hearts of those who believe to be affected by Allah’s Reminder (Quran)? And that which has been revealed of the truth, lest they become as those who received the Scripture before (Jews and Christians), and the term was prolonged on them and so their hearts were hardened? And many of them were Fasiqun (rebelious, disobedient to Allah).” (Al-Hadid 57:16)

What has happened to our hearts O ‘Ibad Allah? Why are our hearts locked out and unresponsive to the Quran? Why do the words enter from one ear and exit out the other. Why have our hearts hardened?

Let us comprehend the Quran and implement it in our lives. Let us be from those who implement the Quran in our days and recite it during our nights.

O Allah! Make the Quran the delight of our hearts and the light of our breasts and the remover of our pain, sorrow and discomfort.

{Delivered in al-Masjid Al-Haram during the Month of Ramadan.

Imam Sa‘ud bin Ibrahim Ash-Shuriem

Translated by Yahya Adel Ibrahim}

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.