Delimitation likely to address aspirations of Jammu, Kashmir

Jammu: With the constitution of the delimitation commission for Jammu and Kashmir, the process for identification of new Lok Sabha and Assembly seats has been set rolling.

Before the abrogation of Article 370 and division of the state into two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh, the state had six Lok Sabha seats of Ladakh, Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Jammu and Udhampur.

The state Assembly had 87 seats out of which four belonged to the Ladakh region. In addition to this, 24 seats were reserved for Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

At present, Jammu and Kashmir as a Union Territory has five Lok Sabha seats and 83 Assembly seats.

Of these, 37 Assembly seats belong to the Jammu region while 46 belong to the Valley.

Last delimitation was done in Jammu and Kashmir in 1995-1996.

Ever since the last delimitation, there have been growing demands for a fresh exercise since the people of the Jammu region claimed that the delimitation process of 1995-1996 had grossly overlooked demography and other parameters those would favour more seats for the Jammu region.

Interestingly, the delimitation commission announced now will have to depend on the statistics of 2011 census since the next census is due in the country in 2021.

Fresh delimitation is likely to increase the number of Assembly seats in the Jammu region from present 37 to 44, thereby adding seven new seats.

This would largely address the grievances of those who claimed that the Jammu region had been given an unfair deal during the last delimitation process.

Besides redefining the boundaries of the existing 83 Assembly seats and five Lok Sabha seats, the commission would almost bring the representative character of the Jammu region at par with that of the valley.

After the fresh delimitation, the valley would have 46 while the Jammu region would have 44 Assembly seats bringing the total to 90.

Fresh delimitation is likely to end the monopoly of Kashmir centric politicians and parties like the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

For the last 73 years since Independence, political power in J&K has remained in the hands of the valley-centric politicians and this monopoly has largely been responsible for the ‘family rule in J&K’.

Three generations of the Abdullah family, including the founder of NC, late Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah, his son Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah have ruled J&K for over 27 years.

In addition to this, Ghulam Muhammad Shah, late Sheikh’s son-in-law, who broke away from the NC in 1984 to form his separate Awami NC, also managed to rule the state for nearly two years as the chief minister.

Two generations of the Muftis, including late Mufti Muhammad Sayeed and his daughter, Mehbooba Mufti ruled the state for six years.

Although the NC and the PDP had some representation in the Jammu region, yet the fountainhead of power for these parties was the Muslim majority Kashmir.

All this is likely to change after the fresh delimitation process is completed.

Political parties will now have to look for a wider base extending from the valley to the Jammu region.

Monopoly of region, religion, race and language will cease to exist as politicians will have to depend on their commitment to the overall development of the UT.

Reservation of seats for women and those belonging to the under privileged Gujjar/Pahari tribal communities is likely to be addressed through fresh delimitation.

Seeking votes by stirring religious or regional sentiments will not work after the new political map of J&K is drawn through the delimitation process.

In addition to ending the monopoly of valley-centric parties, the delimitation process will ensure that national parties like the BJP, Congress and others to woo voters from both the regions instead of depending on specific pockets of influence in the Jammu region or the valley.