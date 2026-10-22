Delivery boy dies by suicide after assault over torn note in Delhi

New Delhi: A 24-year-old delivery executive, who allegedly consumed a poisonous substance a day after recording a video recounting his assault by two men over a torn currency note in east Delhi, died on October 20, with police subsequently adding a charge of abetment of suicide to the case, officials said on Thursday.

Sameer Hussain was allegedly assaulted by two residents of East Vinod Nagar on the night of October 4 after he refused to accept a torn currency note, according to police.

The two accused were arrested and were identified as Rakesh alias Bunti (30) and Rampal Singh (65), police added.

A PCR call was received at 11.03 pm on October 4, with Hussain reporting that he had been attacked by the accused over the issue, police said.

His medico-legal case (MLC) was prepared shortly after midnight on October 5, and an FIR was registered at Kalyanpuri police station the same day, they said.

Hussain later recorded a video detailing his account of the incident.

Police subsequently received information that he had consumed a poisonous substance and was admitted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital on October 5.

He died on October 20, following which Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), pertaining to abetment of suicide, was added to the FIR, police said.