Dell founder has inspirational message as company clocks 37 years

The month of February marks 37 years of the American multinational company Dell that develops, sells, repairs, and supports computers and related products and services. Named after its founder, Michael Dell, the company is one of the largest technology corporations in the world.

As company clocks 37 years, Michael Dell took to his Twitter and wrote, “I started @DellTech 37 years ago with $1000. Revenues in 1984 were $6 million. Last year’s revenues were $94.2 billion. Impossible is nothing.”

It was founded on 1 February 1984 and has headquarters in Round Rock and Texas in US.

The founder initially named the company PC’s Unlimited and the name was changed to Dell Inc only in 2003. Dell made it to the Fortune 500 list in 1992 for the first time. At that time, Michael Dell was the youngest ever CEO to have led a company that was on the list.

The company started with seed money of $1000 and grew at such a rapid pace that its Initial Public offering in 1988 raised its price to $30 million. Since its founding in a University of Texas dorm room 37 years ago, Dell Technologies has expanded far beyond the PC market.