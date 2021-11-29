Demand for high-rise buildings increases in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is witnessing an increase in demand for high-rise buildings over the past few years. The rapid development of the city can be one of the reasons for the growth of skyscrapers.

As per Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) record, in one year i.e., from April 2020 to March 2021, approvals were given for 67 high-rise buildings in Hyderabad, Telangana Today reported.

Out of them, 23 were for commercial purposes and the rest were for residential and educational purposes.

South India’s tallest skyscraper to come up in Hyderabad

A few months back, a Hyderabad-based company SAS Infra announced the construction of South India’s tallest skyscraper in the Golden Mile Layout at Kokapet.

The height of the skyscraper, SAS Crown will be 228 meters. It will be a 57-storied building. The construction of the skyscraper is expected to be completed by 2025.

After the completion of the construction, it will become the tallest skyscraper in South India. Currently, a 50-storied building in Bengaluru is the tallest skyscraper in South India.

Other skyscrapers which are in the proposal stage are 53-floor towers at Lingampally, 47-floor building at Nanakramguda, 50-floor building at Kokapet and 47-floor towers in the financial district.

Why demand for high-rise building increases in Hyderabad?

Vice President of CREDAI G Ram Reddy has been quoted saying that construction of high-rise building requires the permission of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) and as earlier, Hyderabad Airport was located in the heart of the city, many high-rise buildings were not constructed.

Apart from it, many people are looking for high-rise buildings as it provides them sufficient space to live and the option to reside near their offices.