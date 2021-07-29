Demand for proper implementation of OBC reservation in NEET intensified

New Delhi: The demand for the proper implementation of reservation for OBC candidates in the all India quota in NEET UG and PG has been intensified.

On Wednesday, the All India Students’ Association (AISA) protested outside the Ministry of Education against the “subversion and negligence” of OBC quota admissions in the NEET examinations.

Prasenjeet Kumar, National Working General Secretary of AISA alleged, “The way this government is ignoring its duties of social justice shows that this government of RSS-BJP seeks to liquidate all the historic battles of the marginalised sections”.

Earlier, the All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA) alleging that OBC lost 11000 medical seats in the last three years demanded the central government to rectify it.

It may be mentioned that Siasat has been highlighting the issue for the past six days.

On Wednesday, a delegation of OBC MPs led by Union Minister Bhupender Yadav met Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding proper implementation of reservation for OBC and EWS candidates in the all India quota in NEET UG and PG.

With inputs from agencies