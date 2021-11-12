Demanding re-building of Sectt. Mosques, flash protests held in city

Hyderabad: Demanding immediate re-construction of demolished Mosques at Telangana Secretariat, the members of Joint Action Committee on Friday staged a flash protest across the city.

Last week, the Joint Action Committee convenor Mushtaq Malik had given a call for organizing flash protests across Hyderabad on Friday against the razing of two places of worship during the demolition of secretariat buildings.

Several protests including children carrying placards gathered outside Masjid-E-Salahuddin Khan at Moghalpura, Masjid-E-Idare Milia, Masjid-E-Firdaus at Nampally and staged a silent protest.

The placards such as “Secretariat Masjids re-construction shall start immediately, Answer us why Secretariat Masjid was demolished” were flashed during the protest.

The protestors alleged that the Secretariat Complex existed with two Mosques namely Masjid Dafatir-e-Moattamadi located adjacent to the C Block and Masjid-e-Hashmi Located near the ‘D’ Block but they were razed during the old secretariat buildings on July 17 onwards.

Despite passing of sixteen months the Masjids were not reconstructed and still there is no clarity from the Government.

The act of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in demolition the Mosques had hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community at large and only false promises are being made for rebuilding them, the protestors alleged.