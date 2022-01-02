Demands for action against those calling for Muslim genocide growing

New Delhi: The demands for action against those who issued Muslim genocide call in Haridwar’s “Dharam Sansad” are growing in the country. A group of Uttarakhand government retired officers wrote a letter to the Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami condemning his government attitude against the call for Muslim genocide.

In the letter, they demanded Immediate action against the organizers and speakers of Dharam sansad calling upon the government to immediately implement the Supreme court’s July 2018 directives regarding the “mob violence”.

The controversial Dharm sansad was held on December 17 18 and 19 where the so called Sadhus and right wing hindutva activists participated in large numbers. The BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay also participated. He was Booked earlier for his incendiary statement against Muslims at a program in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

The letter referred to the videos which gone viral wherein the Sansad speakers are openly calling for the genocide of 20 lakh Indian Muslims and their ethnic cleansing from the rural areas. “Granting permission for such a meeting was the failure of your government’s law and order machinery,” the letter said.

“Due to the international furore an FIR was lodged under just one section against only three people. It clearly indicates your government’s complicity is providing protection to those calling for minorities’ ethnic cleansing,” the latter added.

Earlier, a group of former army chief’s and a large number of ex army personnel have written an open letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the President of India condeming the call for Muslim genocide. They demanded strict action against those who issued this call. More than 200 people signed the open later.

The letter said that the call for ethnic cleansing is a grave risk for our national security and poses danger to our social harmony.

“We call upon the Government, Parliament and Supreme Court to take immediate action for the safety and security of the country. The Constitution gives freedom to all the citizens to practice their religion freely. We strongly condemn polarization in the name of religion. The Indian Prime Minister and the President of India must take immediate action to stop these highly reprehensible activities,” the letter said.

About what transferred in the Dharam sansad meeting, earlier, the Quint in it’s report said that the “hate speech conclave” was organized by Hindutva leader Yati Narsinghanand from December 17 to 19 in Uttarakhand’s pilgrimage city of Haridwar, where multiple calls to kill Muslims and attack their religious spaces were made.

“Hindu groups need to update themselves. Swords look good on stage only. This battle will be won by those with better weapons,” the report quoted Narsinghanand as saying.

“Our police, our politicians, our army and every Hindu must pick up weapons and conduct a safayi abhiyan (ethnic cleansing) like the one that took place in Myanmar. There is no other option left,” Swami Prabodhanand Giri, President of the Hindu Raksha Sena, was quoted as saying by NDTV.

The General Secretary of the political party Hindu Mahasabha Sadhvi Apurna also gave a call to arms and incitement to genocide.

“If you want to eliminate their population, then kill them.Nothing is possible without weapons. Be ready to kill and be ready to go to jail. Even if 100 of us are ready to kill 20 lakhs of them (Muslims), then we will be victorious, and go to jail,” The Wire quoted her as saying.

Meanwhile, Yati Narsinghanand has claimed in a video that only the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath among the political leaders supports him. “He (Yogi Adityanath) averted an action against me under the goonda act when he came to know about the police plan to book me. He called the police officers and severely chastised them after which the action plan against him was dropped.”

“Yogi-Ji will be the country’s Prime Minister in 2024,” Yati Narsinghanand said in the video.