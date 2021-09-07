Demands for justice to Rabiya Saifi growing day by day

New Delhi: The people’s anger is increasing day by day over the murder of Civil Defence volunteer Rabiya Saifi. Demands for justice to Rabiya are growing not only in Delhi but in UP, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Maharashtra, and other states where candle Marches are being held.

Meanwhile, the political and religious personalities are expressing their deep anguish over the slow investigation and police efforts to give a spin to Rabiya’s murder case by casting doubt over her character to save the real culprits.

These personalities are not only seeking quick justice to Rabiya but demanding fair compensation to her family.

The Congress senior leader Haroon Yusuf has raised questions over the stand of police and governments and laments that the legal system in the country has collapsed. He said that the victims have to run from pillar to post to get justice but in spite of that they are deprived of it.

Yusuf said, “The safety of women has become a serious issue in Delhi and the governments are becoming a mute spectator.”

Yusuf also raises doubt over the character of Muslim leaders as they get the community’s vote but they do not become their voice.

“It’s a matter of shame that the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has so far not met the family of Rabiya. Justice must be given to Rabiya and her killers should be hanged as soon as possible and her family should be given suitable compensation immediately,” Yusuf said.

Social Democratic Party of India’s National Secretary Tasleem Rahmani said, “The police is deliberately trying to ignore the matter by showing the case as an issue between two States. On 27th August 2021, a mysterious person appeared and sought his arrest but the police and the court had not taken him on remand till now which raises doubts over the legal system of the country.”

Taslim Rahmani has alleged that this case is being looked from a communal prism as one section is sitting quiet in their homes and the media is also maintaining a deafening silence.

“In Nirbhaya’s case 8 years ago the whole country raised its voice and came on roads to seek punishment for her killers but today nobody is prepared to speak which is condemnable. The SDPI expresses its deep sympathy to the family of Rabiya. We are preparing a team of lawyers to explore all the legal avenues for seeking punishment to her killers,” Rahmani said.

The Jamiat e Ulama Hind’s State President Maulana Abid Qashmi said, “We condemn this inhuman and brutal crime strongly and demand that all the accused should be punished immediately. The government should legislate strict laws against women’s sexual harassment as these incidents are increasing day by day which is tarnishing the image of the country. Delhi government should intervene into the matter and form special team of police to investigate the case. Rabiya’s family should also be given Rs 1 crore compensation.”

Majlise Tahhafuze Shariyate Islami Hind President Maulana Javed Siddiqui Qasmi said, “The murder of Rabiya is being condemned from every quarter and it has nothing to do with any religion. Rabiya was the daughter of Hindustan and to seek justice for her is the duty of the citizens of this country. We held the Delhi government responsible for this gruesome murder as the place – the District Magistrate office – where Rabiya was posted is within its jurisdiction. Hence, the responsibility of the Delhi government doubles to seek justice for the deceased.”