Demi Lovato celebrates her stretch marks

Los Angeles, Dec 25 : Singer Demi Lovato has flaunted glitter-coated stretch marks in a new Instagram post, in order to make a positive statement. Along with photos of her stretch marks, she also posted details about her eating disorder.

“I used to genuinely believe recovery from an eating disorder wasn’t real. That everyone was faking or secretly relapsing behind closed doors. ‘Surely she throws up here and there’, ‘she can’t POSSIBLY accept her cellulite’… those were just a few of the things that I used to tell myself growing up. I’m so grateful that I can honestly say for the first time in my life – my dietitian looked at me and said ‘This is what eating disorder recovery looks like’,” she wrote along with the photos.

“In honour of my gratitude for the place I’m in today, this was a lil shoot I did by myself in quarantine this summer when I wanted to celebrate my stretch marks instead of being ashamed of them. I started wearing actual glitter paint on my stretch marks to celebrate my body and all of it’s features (whether society views them as good OR bad) My stretch marks aren’t going away so might as well throw a lil glitter on em’ amiright?” she added.

Encouraging others, she said: “Also let this be a reminder to anyone who doesn’t think it’s possible: IT ACTUALLY IS, YOU CAN DO IT. I BELIEVE IN YOU. This year was tough.. be gentle on yourself if you slip up and remember to get right back on track because you’re WORTH THE MIRACLE OF RECOVERY I LOVE YOU (last pics without sparkle edits – Instagram vs reality type s**t you kno?)”

Her post was praised by many, with some calling her beautiful and others thanking her for inspiring them.

