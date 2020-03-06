Demolition of old secretariat: HC reserves order on PILs

A+ A-

Hyderabad: The High Court here today reserved its order on a batch of Public Interest Litigation (PILs) filed against demolition of existing structures to construct new Secretariat buildings in its place.

Congress leaders T Jeevan Reddy and A Revanth Reddy, Prof PL Vishweshwar Rao, who is vice-president of Telangana Jana Samithi, Forum for Good Governance, an NGO represented by its secretary M Padmanabha Reddy filed the PILs challenging the impending demolition of Secretariat buildings. The petitioners have urged the High Court to issue stay on the decision of the State government to demolish the structures.