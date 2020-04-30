Demonised foreign attendees of Tablighi event donate plasma

New Delhi: Confronting with demonisation and abuse for weeks, the Tablighis have now come forward to donate their plasma to save their countrymen from the deadly coronavirus. Not only Indian members of the Jamaat, but foreign attendees of the Tablighi event, which was organised on March 13 to 15 at Markaz Nizamuddin, also came forward to save the lives of Indian COVID patients irrespective of their religion.

Tablighi event attendees from Algeria, Malaysia, Fiji, Indonesia, and other countries besides the Indian members of the Jamaat queued up in large numbers at various hospitals to undergo convalescent plasma therapy.

Foreigners tabliqi jamat Donate thier plasma in New Delhi to cure corona virus affected non muslims people pic.twitter.com/3B11MRBhKT — Abdul Khader (@Abkhader69) April 29, 2020

Hundreds of Tablighi Jamaat members who have recovered from coronavirus are ready to donate plasma for COVID-19 patients who are undergoing treatment. These are the same people who were recently demonised by social media and some news channels and were accused of conspiring to spread the coronavirus.

After the appeal made by Maulana Saad Kandhalvi, Tablighi Jamaat members who recovered from the coronavirus infection took a pledge to donate their plasma to help critical Covid-19 patients.

After the Indian government linked hundreds of cases of Covid-19 to Jamaat, communal and venomous messages flooded social media purporting to show Muslims conspiring to spread the coronavirus. There was huge outrage against the Tablighis and Muslims in general.

Plasma has no religion

Tablighi members who have come forward to donate their plasma after recovery have asserted that they are donating their plasma to save the lives of their fellow countrymen irrespective of the religion they belong to.

Saad Kandhalvi’s appeal

Jamaat chief, Maulana Saad Kandhalvi, who is facing criminal charges for organizing the event had appealed Tablighis who are now cured of Covid-19 to donate blood plasma to others who are still fighting the disease and are under treatment.

What is convalescent plasma therapy

According to doctors, people who recover from the deadly coronavirus develop antibodies in their blood to fight the disease, which is called convalescent plasma. The process of transferring it to the patients is known as convalescent plasma therapy.

350 members of the organization, who have fully recovered from the infection, have taken a pledge to donate plasma to help out other critical Covid-19 patients in the hospitals of Delhi. The plasma of 60 recovered patients has been extracted for this purpose so far.

