Dengue cases reach 7,928 in Laos

News Desk 1Published: 26th November 2020 4:54 pm IST
Dengue cases reach 7,928 in Laos

Vientiane, Nov 26 : The dengue cases in Laos have reached 7,928 since January, along with 12 deaths, the Ministry of Health said.

According to a report from Center of Information and Education for Health under Lao Ministry of Health on Thursday, the highest number of dengue patients were reported in Lao’s capital Vientiane at 1,823.

A total of 921 cases was reported in Bolikhamxay province, while 740 cases were reported in Bokeo province, and 709 cases were reported in Savannakhet province, Xinhua reported.

The 12 deaths included four in Lao capital Vientiane, two in Bolikhamxay and Khammuan, and one each in Xayaboury, Xieng Khuang, Savannakhet, and Phongsaly.

READ:  New Zealand to host APEC 2021 virtually

Lao health authorities urged people to clear potential mosquito breeding sites around their homes and workplaces to help control the spread of the virus.

According to the World Health Organization, dengue is one of the fastest emerging infections and is currently the most rapidly spreading mosquito-borne viral disease known, with Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines and Singapore also seeing high incidence. The number of cases in the Western Pacific Region has more than doubled over the past 10 years.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 26th November 2020 4:54 pm IST
Back to top button