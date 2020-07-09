Dengue spread in Hyderabad, GHMC teams to take action

Hyderabad: With as many as 1,200 Covid-19 cases being reported a day, the number of dengue cases is increasing.

According to the statistics the city had 14 dengue cases in June, nine in May and four in April. while in July only one case has been reported and the results of a few more tests are awaited.

The existence of dengue cases has come to the notice of the GHMC when private hospitals began insisting on a dengue test along with the coronavirus test.

There is an apprehension that the number of dengue cases would increase if all Covid-19 patients undergoing treatment in government hospitals are tested.

The GHMC has drawn up a standard operating procedure (SoP) and decided to conduct fever surveys in about 80 to 100 households at locations where the dengue cases were reported. Eight teams have been formed to take necessary steps. As per the SoP the entomology team shall inspect the dengue-positive house and take up spraying of insecticide, even if mosquitoes are not found.