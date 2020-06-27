Denial of primary medical care leading to deaths in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hundreds of dead bodies are being brought to the graveyards of the city on daily basis. The persons who dig graves are seen busy round the clock these days and they are using machines to dig the graves instead of crowbar to save time.

Urgent steps needs to be taken to dispel coronavirus fear prevalent among public because the rising number of deaths and cases of covid-19 are resulting in mental stress among the people.

People should know that not all the death occurring in the city are due to coronavirus. Many of the deaths are occurring because the patients brought to the hospitals are denied primary medical care due to corona fear. Private hospitals are bound to follow guidelines issued by the government and World Health Organisation hence many doctors feel helpless. Symptoms of seasonal diseases are linked to coronavirus and as per the guidelines, doctors are not supposed to provide medical help without testing the patient.

Earlier when a heart patient was brought to the hospital, before administering any medicine, the patient was given Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), a procedure in which the chest of the patient is compressed often with artificial ventilation in an effort to manually preserve intact brain function until further measures are taken to restore spontaneous blood circulation and breathing in a person who is in cardiac arrest.

But after the coronavirus pandemic, CPR to the heart patient has been banned and according to the guidelines unless the patient is not tested for coronavirus, the doctor cannot check the patient closely.

Most of the deaths in the city are being occurred due to heart failure or respiratory illness. The symptom of difficulty in breathing is also being linked with the coronavirus hence patients with respiratory illness are not getting treatment immediately which is leading to their death.

The need of the hour is to revise the guidelines issued by the government and World Health Organisation and to ensure primary medical care to the patients by conducting coronavirus test on them by rapid test kit. This way, lives of several patients who are visiting hospitals due to respiratory, heart and other illness could be saved.

Source: Siasat news