Denied bail Rhea, Showik, 4 others, may appeal in HC next week (Ld)

By News Desk 1 Published: 11th September 2020 1:20 pm IST
Denied bail Rhea, Showik, 4 others, may appeal in HC next week

Mumbai, Sep 11 : A Mumbai Special Court on Friday rejected the bail applications of actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and four others accused in the drugs case filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), advocate Satish Maneshinde said.

All the six accused are likely to move the Bombay High Court for bail, he added shortly after the ruling.

“Once we get a copy of the NDPS Special Court Order, we will decide next week on the course of action about approaching the Bombay High Court,” Maneshinde told media.

Until further relief, Rhea, 28 — who was arrested on September 8 and sent to judicial custody till September 22 — will remain in the Byculla Jail.

