Denis Villeneuve to direct adaptation of sci-fi novel ‘Rendezvous With Rama’

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 16th December 2021 7:06 pm IST
ANI

Washington: After the success of ‘Dune’, director Denis Villeneuve is all set to helm an adaption of another sci-fi novel titled ‘Rendezvous With Rama’ by author Arthur C. Clarke.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the story of the novel follows a group of human space explorers who are tasked with intercepting an alien starship that is hurtling through the solar system. It is believed that the missions will lead to mankind’s first contact with alien intelligence.

Villeneuve will direct ‘Rendezvous With Rama’ for Alcon Entertainment. Along with Alcon co-CEOs Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove, Morgan Freeman and Lori McCreary will produce via their Revelations Entertainment banner, with Freeman having previously held the rights to the 1973 novel.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button