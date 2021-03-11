Denmark halts use of AstraZeneca vaccine over concerns of blood clots

New Delhi, March 11 : The health authorities in Denmark said on Thursday that they are temporarily suspending the use of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine as a precautionary measure after some patients developed blood clots since receiving the jab, including one who died, digital news publisher The Local reported.

The move comes “following reports of serious cases of blood clots among people vaccinated with AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine”, the Danish Health Authority said in a statement.

But it cautiously added that “it has not been determined, at the time being, that there is a link between the vaccine and the blood clots”.

Nevertheless, it asked the regional authorities in charge of vaccine rollout to stop using the AstraZeneca jab until further notice, the report said.

The report added that there is “good evidence that the vaccine is both safe and effective”, but that it would consult with the Danish medicines agency in two weeks on the matter.

“It is important to point out that we have not terminated the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, we are just pausing its use,” Danish Health Authority Director Soren Brostrom said in the statement.

Acoording to the health authority, one person had died after receiving the vaccine. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) in Denmark has launched an investigation into the death.

“There is broad documentation proving that the vaccine is both safe and efficient. But both we and the Danish Medicines Agency must act on information about possible serious side-effects, both in Denmark and in other European countries,” Brostrom said.

The suspension, which will be reviewed after two weeks, is expected to slowdown Denmark’s vaccination campaign, the report said.

A further six European countries have halted the use of a vaccine batch from AstraZeneca, the Danish authorities said, as per the report.

–IANS

san/arm