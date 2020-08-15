Denmark to mandate use of face masks on public transport

Copenhagen, Aug 16 : Alarming increases of COVID-19 infections have prompted the Danish government to make it mandatory to wear face masks on public transport nationwide.

“We are now introducing a requirement that you must wear a face mask on public transport at all hours of the day, not just during rush hour. This requirement will take effect in a week, from Aug. 22,” said Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen at a press conference in the PM’s office on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Her announcement requires all travellers in Denmark, over the age of 12, must wear a face mask or covering when using public transport.

The decision follows a recommendation from the National Board of Health and their concerns over an upsurge of infection rates registered throughout Denmark in past weeks.

Currently, the face mask-wearing on public transport has been mandatory in Silkeborg, Odder, Horsens, Skanderborg, and Favrskov municipalities since Monday, following a similar announcement made for Aarhus municipality the week before.

“Now we are seriously in the process of what we call the dance with coronavirus, living with coronavirus in daily life,” said Frederiksen.

She also warned of being prepared to take tougher measures, if necessary, to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

“The three steps are testing, detection of the infection, and quarantine. On top of that, there may be a need for concrete closures, as we have seen in Hjorring, in Ringsted, and in Aarhus. We will of course also see such local initiatives in the autumn and winter,” said Frederiksen.

Also at the press conference, Minister of Health and Elderly Affairs Magnus Heunicke said that a record 34,117 COVID-19 tests had been carried out in Denmark during the past 24 hours, which had detected 104 new infections.

