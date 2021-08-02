Dental student in Hyderabad kills self due to depression

The woman, a fourth-year BDS student, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her hostel room on the college campus.

By PTI|   Posted by Nikita Venkatesh  |   Published: 2nd August 2021 4:27 pm IST
Hyderabad: A 25-year-old BDS student of Army College of Dental Sciences here allegedly died by suicide, police said.

The woman, a fourth-year BDS student, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her hostel room on the college campus on July 31, her father told police in a complaint.

The complainant, who resides in Haryana, was informed about the death by the college staff.

He suspected his daughter might have been depressed and resorted to the extreme step.

She had secured admission in BDS in 2016-17 and was suffering from depression as she could not get admission to the MBBS course. Later she was treated by a psychiatrist and was doing well, he said.

Last week the woman’s mother had spoken to her about a marriage proposal and the woman had also spoken over video call with her family members and she looked fine, her father said.

A case was registered with Jawaharnagar police station.

