Deoband asks Shaheen Bagh to end dharna, unleashes controversy

NEW DELHI: One of the most prominent Muslim Institute, Darul Uloom in Deoband on Thursday reportedly appealed the protesting women in Shaheen Bagh to withdraw their agitation against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Their appeal, however, drew severe flak from the women organizations and others. “If you are not able to help the protestors, don’t damage their work,” an activist countered.

An official of the prestigious Islamic institute reportedly urged the women to call off their demonstration as the government has not taken a decision on implementing the nationwide NRC.

However, following the backlash, Rector of Darul Uloom, Abul Qasim Nomani who is at the centre of the controversy, said in a recorded statement “Darul Uloom reiterates that it is not satisfied with the government’s clarification. CAA and NRC are serious matters and cannot be taken lightly.”

Angry reactions

Member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and a social activist Dr Asma Zahra angrily reacted to the reported statement of the senior official of the Institute and said that “it (the statement) came at a time when the issue is no longer remained a local site of protest but has already etched its name on the global stage.”

In a voice message, Ms Zahra further said that the video which is going viral on social media has come at a time when the government has begun feel that it has been ‘cornered.’

The religious head also said that the people are facing problems due to the protest which is over 50 days old.

She questioned the silence of the Ulema when the violence swept across Uttar Pradesh during anti-CAA protest adding why the Muslim religious leaders did not raise their voice when the women at Shaheen Bagh called ‘paid protesters.’

Darul Uloom issues clarification

“Peaceful protest against CAA/NRC should be continued till CAA is repealed and the government assures us that NRC will never be implemented”, it added.

Hundreds of people, mainly women and children, staging a protest in the national capital for more than a month against the contentious law.

Similar protest largely led by women are being held across the country.