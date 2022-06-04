Deoband-based cleric welcomes Bhagwat’s statement on shrines

New Delhi: A Deoband-based cleric Mufti Asad Qasmi on Friday praised Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat over his stand on shrines.

Amid Gyanvapi mosque row, Bhagwat on Thursday said that matter is ongoing, history cannot be changed and neither today’s Hindus nor today’s Muslims created it. He also said “we shouldn’t bring out a new matter daily” and “why look for a Shivling in every masjid”.

At the conclusion ceremony of an organisaiton training programme in Nagpur, he said the dispute should not be escalated. “We shouldn’t bring out a new matter daily. Why should we escalate dispute? We have devotion towards Gyanvapi and we are doing something as per that, it is alright. But why look for a Shivling in every masjid?” he asked.

Reacting to Bhagwat’s stand, Qasmi praised RSS chief and said it is a welcome step towards building communal harmony.

TOI quoted another cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan saying that it is not the first time when Bhagwat gave a positive statement. However, he questioned whether the RSS chief’s statements will be implement on the ground?

Asaduddin Owaisi lashes out at Bhagwat

Meanwhile, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, “Bhagwat’s speech on Gyanvapi must not be ignored. Recall the agitation for Babri Masjid that was necessary for historical reasons. At that time, RSS didn’t respect Supreme Court’s orders and participated in demolition of masjid prior to the judgement. Does this mean that they will do something similar on Gyanvapi also?”

He further questioned the assurances of ensuring peace and harmony in the country given by BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

“Who is Mohan or Nadda to give an assurance on these issues? They hold no constitutional posts. Let the Prime Minister’s office give a clear message about where it stands on the issue and on the Places of Worship Act, 1991. He has taken an oath on the Constitution. If he stands by it, all these Hindutva upstarts would have to stop,” he said.

With inputs from ANI