Deoband is ‘Gangotri of terrorists’, says Giriraj Singh

New Delhi: Delhi poll debacle seems not to have deterred BJP leaders from making hate speeches. Creating yet another controversy, Union minister Giriraj Singh has alleged that Islamic seminary Deoband in Uttar Pradesh is an “aatankvaad ki Gangotri (source of terrorists)”.

The Union Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries said, “I had once said that Deoband is the Gangotri of terrorists. All most-wanted terrorists of the world came from Deoband, including Hafiz Saeed or any of the others.”

Calling sites like Deoband in UP and Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, where protests have been on for two months against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), breeding grounds for suicide bombers, Giriraj Singh said, “These people are not against CAA, they are against India. This is a kind of a Khilafat movement.”

Another BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya also stoked controversy on Wednesday by asking Arvind Kejriwal to introduce Hanuman Chalisa in all educational institutions of Delhi including madrasas.

Congratulating Arvind Kejriwal for his Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) victory in Delhi elections Kailash tweeted: “Congratulations to Arvind Kejriwal Ji! Certainly, whosoever comes to Lord Hanuman gets his blessings. Now the time has come that Hanuman Chalisa recitation should be made compulsory in all schools, madrasas and other educational institutions of Delhi. Why should Delhi children remain deprived of the blessings of Bajrangbali?”

It must be mentioned that soon after election results on Tuesday, Arvind Kejriwal had said it was the day of Lord Hanuman, who has blessed the people of Delhi.