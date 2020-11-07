Deoband Madrasa student among 4 new JMB men held in B’desh

By Sumi Khan

Dhaka, Nov 7 : Bangladesh Police on Saturday arrested four members of the new JMB, an ultra-radical offshoot of banned militant outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh, including a student of Darul Uloom Deoband Madrasa in India, from Chandihara area of Shibganj upazila in Bogra.

The arrested persons have been identified as Jakaria Jamil, 31, a student of Darul Uloom Deoband Madrasa in India and chief of New JMB media branch, Atikur Rahman, 28, a student of Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences at North South University, Tanvir Ahmed alias Abu Ibrahim, 25, a student of Institute of the Information Technology at Jahangirnagar University of Dhaka and member of New JMB IT branch, and Abu Sayed, 32, an active member of the banned militant outfit, the police said.

Members of Detective Branch (DB) have also seized one pistol, a magazine with two rounds of bullets, a shooter gun, three Burmese knives, a machete, one kg of explosives, red tapes, four batteries and some wire from their possessions, DIG Abdul Baten confirmed to IANS.

Three cases were filed against the arrestees under- the Arms Control Act, Explosive Substances Act and Anti-Terrorism Act.

Confirming the matter on Saturday afternoon, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Rajshahi Range Abdul Baten said, acting on a tip-off a team of police conducted a drive in Chandihara area at around 1:45 am on Saturday.

The arrestees will be produced before court with a 10-day remand prayer, DIG of Bangladesh Police Abdul Baten added.

Source: IANS

