Departure timings for Aurangabad-Hyderabad Express rescheduled

The scheduled departure that was earlier set at 4.15 pm, has now been rescheduled to 6.50 pm.

16th December 2022
Hyderabad: The departure timings for the Aurangabad to Hyderabad (17650) train that would run between December 17-31 and January 3-7, 2023 have been rescheduled.

The alteration in timings has been bought into force keeping in mind the traffic block between Karmad to Badnapur stations in the Mudkhed to Manmad section of the Nanded division.

The scheduled departure that was earlier set at 4:15 pm, has now been rescheduled to 6:50 pm.

The railway officials have requested the citizens to make a note of the change in timings and plan their journeys accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.

