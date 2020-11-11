Depressed over Dubbak bypoll result, TRS supporter ends life

Hyderabad, Nov 11 : Depressed by the defeat of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the by-election to Dubbak Assembly seat, a party supporter on Wednesday committed suicide, police said.

Kothinti Swamy, 34, was found hanging to a tree on the outskirts of Konaipally in Dulthabad mandal in Dubbak, which falls in Siddipet district.

Swamy, who was wearing a TRS scarf around his neck, is believed to have taken the extreme step in the early hours of the day.

His family members told police that he was depressed over the defeat of TRS candidate Solipeta Sujatha in the by-election.

In a nail-biting contest, Sujatha lost the election to Bharatiya Janata Party’s M. Raghunandan Rao by 1,079 votes.

After the announcement of result on Tuesday evening, the TRS sympathiser was unable to digest the defeat of Sujatha.

The victim, who is survived by three children, had actively participated in campaign for the ruling party in his village.

Police registered a case of unnatural death and took up investigation.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.