Video: Woman found sleeping at mother’s grave in Telangana

Hyderabad: In a deeply distressing incident in Telangana, a young, depressed woman has allegedly been sleeping at a grave, purportedly that of her mother, for three consecutive days. She is reportedly unable to process the grief of her loss.

The heartbreaking scene has unfolded in a cemetery in Karimnagar district.

A daughter in Karimnagar, unable to cope with her mother’s death, has been staying at the cremation ground for the past three days, leaving her family and locals deeply concerned.



(Video Courtesy: X) pic.twitter.com/pchrOd3cz3 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) December 2, 2025

The presence of depressed woman near the grave, both day and night, has caused considerable concern and anxiety among local residents and her own family members in Telangana.

Also Read Winter chill turns air quality unhealthy in Hyderabad

Local humanitarians are now urgently appealing for intervention. They are calling upon the SHE Teams and Women’s Welfare officials to respond.

The appeals stress the immediate need to provide the woman with necessary protection, psychological support, and medical care to help her navigate this tragic period.