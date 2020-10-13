Depression over west-central Bay of Bengal likely to intensify

New Delhi: The depression over west-central Bay of Bengal, which had moved west-northwestwards during past six hours and lay centred near southeast of Vishakhapatnam, Kakinada and Narsapur, is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression during next 12 hours, the Cyclone Warning Division of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

Depression

The depression is very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh coast between Narsapur and Vishakhapatnam, close to Kakinada during the early morning of October 13.

According to the IMD, “Light to moderate rainfall will occur at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places likely to occur over south Odisha and adjoining Chhattisgarh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Karnataka and North Kerala and heavy falls at isolated places over Maharashtra, Marathawada and Vidarbha today.”

Advise to fishermen

The fishermen have been advised not to venture into west-central, northwest and the southwest Bay of Bengal, and along the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha-Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts from today till the forenoon of October 13 and over Gulf of Mannar during the similar time period.

