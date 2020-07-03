Deputy Director in Agriculture dept arrested by vigilance in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A senior official in Odishas Agriculture department has been arrested by the anti-corruption vigilance wing for allegedly possessing unaccounted cash worth Rs 11.73 lakh.

A vigilance release said, P K Mohanty, Deputy Director in the Agriculture department at Jeypore in Koraput district, was arrested on Thursday near Deoghati on Thursday.

On the basis of specific information regarding collection of cash by the official as illegal gratification from different sources, vigilance officers had kept a close watch on him, the release said.

Accordingly, the car in which he was travelling to Bhubaneswar from Jeypore via Koraput on Thursday was intercepted near Deoghati.

A sum of Rs 11.73 lakh was found in his possession which he could not account for satisfactorily, the release said.

In this connection, a case has been registered against Mohanty and he has been arrested, it said.

Source: PTI