Desi edition: Savour the taste of India via this variety of ‘chais’

‘Chai is such a saviour!’ As a major tea-producing country we Indians are celebrating International Tea Day today. Undoubtedly, tea holds a special space in the hearts of every Indian. Following the same, let’s give a shoutout to our ‘Desi Chais’.

Source: Twitter

1. Masala Chai

India is the largest exporter of tea worldwide. Due to India’s rich cultural diversity, natives developed the tea known today as masala chai, which consists of black tea that is cooked with milk, sugar, and flavorful spices including ginger, clove, cardamom, and cinnamon.

Source: Twitter

2. Kashmiri Kahwa

The Kahwa is a flavorful, unique tea that has its roots in the Kashmiri valleys. Similar to other Kashmiri drinks, this one also appears difficult to create yet is simple. Only heated, boiling water is needed, to which cinnamon, saffron, cardamom, and dried rose petals should be added. For this brew to be as potent as desired, green tea leaves must be added toward the end. Honey and almond silvers can be used as garnish.

Source: Pexel

3. Darjeeling Tea

It’s impossible for an Indian to not be familiar with Darjeeling tea. This variety of tea is widely consumed by both Indians and people from other countries. It comes in a wide range of varietals, including white, black, green, and oolong. Darjeeling tea often has a strong aromatic aroma and is thin-bodied, which makes it calming and delicate.

Source: Pexels

4. Butter tea

Butter tea, commonly referred to as Gur Gur Chai, is immensely popular in Ladakh and Sikkim. Tea leaves, yak milk, butter, water, and salt are the traditional ingredients for its preparation. More than 30 cups of coffee are frequently consumed by Himalayan nomads each day! This tea comes in little glasses that will leave you wanting more and is also offered with cow butter.

Source: Twitter

5. Nilgiri Tea

Nilgiri tea also referred to as blue mountain tea, has its roots in the southern Western Ghats. Due to its intensely flavorful, aromatic, and black characteristics, this tea is one of the most sought-after in the world. Additionally, it has advantages for diabetes prevention, weight loss, and oral health.