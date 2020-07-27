Desi Murghi Will Now Cost You Rs 500 for a Kg in Hyderabad

After a continuous price rise in different commodities, buyers will have to loosen their pockets even more. As the demand has been more than the supply of meat over the last few days. One kilogram of Desi Murghi will cost you for Rs 500 now. Number of people keen to eat healthier these days has immensely hit the price rise for different commodities during the pandemic.

Skinless chicken that was priced for Rs 150 and 170 per kg is now being sold at Rs 250-280 per kg. On one hand, traders and shop owners held lockdown responsible while rising temperature on the other for reduced supply.

People are now more health conscious

Corona has not only influenced the services and business sectors but also the lifestyle of the majority. The city is selling around 1 crore eggs and 20 quintal of lemon every day to feed its people. Lemon, an excellent source of Vitamin C that improves one’s immunity and egg being a wholesome lean protein source, are topping the list for their health benefits.

As the doctors suggesting public to be more immune, people are inclining towards the better quality of food. Where mutton is preferred over other meats, desi Murghi is now being preferred over broiler counterpart. Since their is a paucity in supply and surge in demand, desi chicken is getting expensive.

Current mutton price

Meanwhile, the mutton prices in Hyderabad have reduced from around Rs 1000 per kg to Rs 700 for one kilogram after GHMC officials came into action against shops that were selling the meat at abnormal prices. Chicken price also seems to be facing the same fate.

The approaching festive season has also become responsible for sudden spike in prices of daily items. One month back, the usual price of boneless chicken in Hyderabad was Rs. 250 to 300 per kg. However, the price of the same crossed Rs 400 per kg.