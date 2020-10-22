Designer Gaurang Shah’s ode to yesteryear singer Taramati

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANSlife) National award-winning fashion designer Gaurang Shah has launched his collection ‘Taramati on Day 1 of the first digital edition of the Lakme Fashion Week.

The designer on Tuesday presented a line-up of 30 handwoven sarees, inspired by dancer and singer Taramati who used to perform in the court of the seventh king of Golconda, Abdulla Qutub Shah.

Gaurang Shah, who is known for his exquisite handwoven sarees, has combined hand embroidery with hand weaves to create the collection which took him nearly three years to complete.

The sarees sport indigenous hand embroideries like Aari, Chikankari, Petit-point, Kasuti, Shibori, Kantha, Kutch embroidery, Parsi gara over Kota, Kani, Uppada, Benarasi, Venkatgiri, and Paithani silk sarees with Jamdani weaves. The colours ranged from beige, wine, green, yellow, purple, magenta to pink.

Shah said: “This collection is about India’s glorious weaving heritage; ‘Taramati’ is a spectacular collage of unique captivating nostalgic romantic narratives through an extraordinary artisanal interpretation of the finest hand-crafted textiles, with a reassurance that our vast living culture of textile crafts is still practiced. Each saree is an art, keeping these legends alive.”

