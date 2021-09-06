Desire for peace! This ‘Off-grid’ cottage in UK is on sale for 5.56 crores

Hyderabad: What would be your idea of peace when you find yourself enveloped in a global web of connectedness? Would you sacrifice it for a piece of land that excommunicates you from the world? Would it be affordable to disentangle yourself? If you can, then this offer is for you.

A house in the United Kingdom is offering this slice of peace. This off-grid house or as some call it, cottage by the sea in Devon offers serene views and peaceful living surrounded by nature for a market value of £550,000 which is approximately 5.56 crores.

The land on which the residence rests consists of 1,345 square feet consisting of two huge bedrooms, a dining room, and a loft. Along with this, it has a lounge, a front, and rear porch, two extra bedrooms, a shower room, and a kitchen.

The house has no modern-day amenities. According to the local daily, internal heating takes place through multi-fuel burners while the gas cooker and lamps in the kitchen are powered by LPG gas. A rainwater harvesting system has been installed in the house to collect and recycle the rainwater. It is just a few steps away from the sea.

This secluded house is located just above the National trust-owned Mansands beach. The seller of the property, Michelle Stevens has also said that one can enjoy their own private space in seclusion from everything.

“You can enjoy your own private oasis, listening to the waves crashing and retreat from the stresses of everyday life.”

While the house lacks modern-day drawbacks with no electricity, water connection, and internet, it does provide an extra opportunity to embrace nature in its raw sense which makes it worthy enough.