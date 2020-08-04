Desperate Pak says India creating smokescreen over Kashmir

Islamabad, Aug 5 : A delusional Pakistan remaining in denial over India’s right over J&K continued to hector India till late in the night after India unequivocally trashed Pakistan’s alleged hegemony over the Indian union territory. Realising that the revocation of Article 370 and Article 35A is done and dusted, it chose to bombard India using its time tested filibustering technique of spewing venom by twisting facts about India’s moral, ethical, legal and constitutional right over Kashmir.

In a strongly worded response to Indian MEA’s statement on Pakistan’s issuance of a new Political Map, the Pakistan Foreign Office said: “We categorically reject the statement made by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Pakistan’s political map. Through sophistry and obfuscation, India cannot create a smokescreen for its illegal and unacceptable actions in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir, including those taken since August 5, 2019. It is preposterous for a country that is compulsively expansionist, and a brazen practitioner of state-terrorism, to level charges against others.”

In typical sleight of hand jugglery, Pakistan’s Foreign Office displaying its Janus face argued that, “India has been in illegal occupation of parts of Jammu & Kashmir since 1947 and has continuously violated UN Security Council resolutions for decades. Despite its brutal suppression of Kashmiris for over 72 years, India has been unable to force them into submission.”

Explaining that Pakistan’s position remains clear and unambiguous, it went on to say that: “The solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute lies in the realization of the Kashmiris’ inalienable right to self-determination through a free and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations. The government, leadership and people of Pakistan remain firmly committed to the solution of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people. The political map issued by Pakistan emphatically reaffirms this abiding commitment.”

