Despite attack from Sonia Gandhi, opposition help BJP’s cause

Hyderabad: NV Subhash BJP Spokesperson for Telangana alleged that despite Scathing Attack from Sonia Gandhi, Divided Opposition Continues to Help BJP’s Cause:

He said that the meeting convened by Sonia Gandhi which was not only ignored by the Opposition Parties but was lacklustre Sonia Gandhi meet”

The scheduling of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi holding its first-ever online conference with 22 opposition parties appears to be a wrong choice.The Opposition Parties appeared not to have taken Sonia Gandhi’s scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi seriously he said.

Mr N V Subhash said that the absence of parties like Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is an indication for the baseless charges against the Modi govt. People started ignoring Congress party even in the Congress ruled states too. At least she would have realize it he said.

He further said that the parties are not ready to heed the false propaganda against the Centre at any given time.

Struggle for existence is the norm for Congress party now! Opposition parties feel that Congress party is using them as a weapon and hence ignored the opposition l

Further reacting on Sonia getting external support to malign NDA Govt.”Mr N V Subhash said that the Congress Party’s Interim president Sonia Gandhi’s imbalance in sensing the things other than reality is unfortunate.

He said that during this pandameic situation also she is trying to induce fear, negativity & hatred among people!

Sonia Gandhi and her Party seems to be lost and is out of control ! Every day a new Poltical drama & episode is being viewed by people. He further alleged that Ms Gandhi is trying to get external support to malign the image of the NDA government.

Hence, she is looking at the Rs 20 crore economic package announced by PM Narendra Modi as a “cruel joke”Sonia Gandhi had never thought of the “spirit of federalism” when her party was in power.

He alleged that the PMO had no role to play during the UPA rule as the ‘prime’ key was with Sonia Gandhi herself. She had a remote control and the then PMO was a mute spectator! Why is she shouting at the power concentrated in PMO now? Now, the decisions are being taken immediately.

He, therefore, advised Ms. Gandhi not to shed crocodile tears for the sake of people of India. They are well aware what PM Narendra Modi is doing for them in devastating situations like Corona pandemic or cyclone he added

